Old games on new screens

Posted by Michael Drake on 15:42, 16/5/2013
 

Steve Harrison, the original developer of the tracker player Q The Music, has produced a new RISC OS module which allows games to be played on old Archimedes systems hooked up to modern monitors or televisions. LCDGameModes patches the screen modes that games use on the fly, such that they work correctly with a VGA or SVGA compatible screen. The effect of this is to prevent scrambled displays and fix the aspect ratio of "letter-boxed" games.

The software is currently in public beta, and is being discussed over on the stardot forums. One post shows Elite and Star Fighter 3000 starting up on a 40inch Samsung Telly.


 
Qjimbo Message #122554, posted by Qjimbo at 05:14, 19/8/2013
Member
Posts: 7 		First off - great to see QTMs site back! I remember coming across it years ago on the now-defunct Geocities. Are any of the original demo MODs for that around still?

Anyway this is a really good idea, I have seen that "out of range" message appear on monitors a bit too often! Just goes to show that design of the Acorn is remarkable to allow modular patching like this, this is such a low-level fix, not as simple as replacing a DLL on windows. Impressive job smile
