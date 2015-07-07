log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- New Computer Museum, Cumbria (Gen:14)
- Acorn A3010 Documentary (Gen:5)
- Native versus emulation in 2016 (Part 2) (News:3)
- Voting now open for 2016 RISC OS Awards (News:)
- MP3 playback on Raspberry pi 2 (Gen:3)
- shift to open directory VNC (Gen:1)
- AMCS free versions are live! (Gen:7)
- RISC OS Interview - Rob Spowson (News:2)
- The Raspberry Pie contest (News:1)
- Native versus emulation for running RISC OS in 2016 (Part 1) (News:9)
Related articles
- Newsround
- Bob and Trev: Resurrection: Just in time
- Monster AI
- Combat
- Visibility and pathfinding
- The level generator
- Static game data
- How to fit a roguelike in 32k
- Bob and Trev: Resurrection
- Your introduction and guide to RISC OS 3
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
Acorn Arcade forums: News and features: Games news
 

Games news

Posted by Michael Drake on 20:25, 7/7/2015 | , , , , , ,
 

Time for a round-up of recent games news.

JASPP to release more classics

Jon Abbott of the JASPP software preservation project has recently announced that they have acquired the rights to distribute games previously developed/published by Artex Software, Eterna, Minerva and Visions of the Impossible.

These games include such classics as: Ballarena, Botkiller, Exodus, Poizone, Prime Solver & SunBurst. The games are being released through the JASPP forum, so keep an eye out for updates there.

No mention was made of Artex Software's later games Ankh and TEK, or the never released for RISC OS Iron Dignity, with its impressive 3D rendering engine.

The announcement does mention that JASPP are looking to update some of the titles by Artex Software and Visions of the Impossible to run natively on 32-bit systems. The first to get such treatment will be VOTI's SunBurst. Whether this news will lead to a 32-bit multitasking desktop WIMP conversion of Super Foul Egg, or Exodus running natively on the Panda Board is unknown at this time.

Star Fighter 3000 released for free

This happened a while back, but the full Star Fighter 3000 game has been released for free. This is the latest souped-up version, which features improved rendering distances, desktop play, and a host of other improvements. It runs on RISC OS machines from the latest dev-board hardware, right back to the old Archimedes systems it originally appeared on. To run it on an old Archimedes system at full frame rate, you'll need to make sure you have the nested WIMP installed, reduce the game's graphics settings and force it to run in fullscreen mode.

New game: Overlord

Anthony Vaughan Bartram of Ambiguous Contrasts Games has produced Overlord, a space shoot-em-up on available PlingStore. The latest version, 1.40, has just been released.

RailPro-like game progressing

In other news, James Shaw has been keeping us informed of his progress on the development of a RailPro-like game.


 
Log in to comment on this article

Acorn Arcade forums: News and features: Games news
  