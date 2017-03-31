



RISC OS Interviews - Anthony Vaughan Bartram Posted by Mark Stephens on 14:24, 31/3/2017







How long have you been using RISC OS?

Nearly 3 years now. I first booted up RISC OS on my Raspberry Pi in June 2014.



What other systems do you use?

Windows PCs/laptops with various OS versions & occasionally Linux.

I also have my original BBC Micro from 1983 which my 10 year old daughter likes playing on too.



What is your current RISC OS setup?

My main dev. system is an R-Comp ARMX6 with Elesar keyboard, plus a plethora of Raspberry Pis (including an Ident Micro one). I've also got various RISC OS systems to test my games on including a borrowed Iyonix, RPCEmu and Virtual Acorn.



Do you attend any of the shows and what do you think of them?

I've been exhibiting at Wakefield, MUG, London and the South West show since 2015.

I really enjoy the social and idea sharing at these shows. For example, at London 2016, someone was running a YouTube video as a teletext stream on a BBC Micro. There was a custom DJ system being shown too. On returning home after catching up with everyone, I always have a list of new ideas to work or collaborate on.



What do you use RISC OS for in 2017 and what do you like most about it?

I use it for being creative as RISC OS is not very distracting when compared to, for example, Windows. There are no pop-ups, forced updates or social media notifications. RISC OS is something that I can take control of (rather than the other way around) and this is what I like most. As a result, I use it for developing original computer games, original synthesiser technology amongst other things.



Whilst I might port some titles from RISC OS to Windows or Android, RISC OS is my main creative platform.



What is your favourite feature/killer program in RISC OS?

The GUI itself, StrongEd, BBC BASIC and possibly RDSP.



What would you most like to see in RISC OS in the future?

Multi-core thread support and some use of native GPU acceleration.



Favourite (vaguely RISC OS-releated) moan?

I'm afraid I suffer from chronic optimism - so don't like to moan much at all. Apparently sometimes this can be quite annoying :-)

I accept RISC OS for what it is including any rough edges. I hope to try and help fix/smooth out those edges going forward.



Can you tell us about what you are working on in the RISC OS market at the moment?

Ive released 4 games in a little under 2 years and am working on more titles as well as updates to existing games at the moment. Further, Im going to release a development kit geared towards, but not exclusively for, games. This kit will contain the library which I use for my own titles, together with AMCOGs new RDSP virtual sound chip which I recently previewed (n.b. The RDSP sound module will remain free).



Any surprises you can't or dates to tease us with?

Keep coming to the RISC OS shows to find out any surprises. I align release dates with shows. Whatever I have finished gets released then.



Apart from iconbar (obviously) what are your favourite websites?

Riscository, riscosblog and ROOL.



Any questions we forgot to ask you?

I also write songs, prose and have an interest in graphic design. I find that computer games let me combine all of these hobbies with programming.



I also sell music CDs at shows that comprise original songs that Ive either written or co-written.



AmCoG games website.



