New release of Cyborg from AMCOG games

When we interviewed Tony from AMCOG games, he told us about his exciting plans for developing and enhancing new games.
So it is no surprise to see the release of Cyborg Second Edition. If you are looking for an Arcade action style game (think Cyberton), Cyborg has it all in 16 million colours on all RISC OS 4/5 machines including emulation. The game costs 9.99 pounds.
AMCOG has also done a lot of work on its free RDSP sound solution for RISC OS and Tony talks about this at recent shows. The game makes extensive use of this.
There is a youtube video showcasing the game on youtube
Game details are on the AMCOG website
If you already have the game, you can enjoy the new levels and Audio Visual enhancements with a free download from !Store
It is really great to see AMCOG providing quality new games for the RISC OS market.