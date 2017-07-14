



Treasure trove of RISC OS games at JASPP site Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:49, 14/7/2017 | Games







A wealth of games have been released for RISC OS machines over the year. Many of these games no longer run on modern hardware or have been in danger of being lost as the Companies who produced them have changed direction or disappeared.



The Archimedes Software Preservation Project has aimed to tackle both these issues. It has just announced the latest release of ADFFS (version 2.61). If you have been itching to run Zalaga or Moondash on your Pi, this is the release for you.



The software is free to download and use, and 65 of the support games can also be downloaded from links on the website.



Many of these games could have been lost and it is really great to see John Abbot bringing them back to life for the next generation.



Download ADFFS and games website



We try to flag up interesting sites you might have missed or are worth revisiting (let us know if you have any suggestions). In our previous item we reminded you about Exploring Mathematical shapes in RISC OS . This time it is all about games....A wealth of games have been released for RISC OS machines over the year. Many of these games no longer run on modern hardware or have been in danger of being lost as the Companies who produced them have changed direction or disappeared.The Archimedes Software Preservation Project has aimed to tackle both these issues. It has just announced the latest release of ADFFS (version 2.61). If you have been itching to run Zalaga or Moondash on your Pi, this is the release for you.The software is free to download and use, and 65 of the support games can also be downloaded from links on the website.Many of these games could have been lost and it is really great to see John Abbot bringing them back to life for the next generation. Log in to comment on this article

