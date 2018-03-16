



RISC OS interview with Tim H-Smith Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:28, 16/3/2018 | Games, Interviews







Would you like to introduce yourself?

Hi, Im Square Mezzmer! Otherwise Im Tim H-Smith - an Interactive Designer/Developer from near London. Pleased to be interviewed here.



How long have you been using RISC OS?

Since I was bought an A3010 on my 14th birthday! I began creating prototypes in BASIC and pixel-art with !Paint for game graphics.



What other systems do you use?

I absconded to Windows PC in 1999/2000. In some ways that was a shame. Also, I love Nintendo, even though Im too old for it!



What is your current RISC OS setup?

RISC PC 600 with StrongARM. Currently a big desk helps me run the Windows 10 PC at the same time.



What do you think of the retro scene?

Wonderful. So much, Im recoding a game -

Hero: The Realm is a hack n slash adventure game I developed for Windows in 2012. It features intriguing puzzles and many levels with original pixel art graphics and my own created sound FX & music. Sadly I had to halt development half-way due to financial/life issues. However this game will be available for all 32-bit Acorn machines. Now a software developer is "on board" (an incredible ARM graphics programmer) Hero: The Realm will be able to run far more "optimised".



Do you attend any of the shows and what do you think of them?

Attending a ROUGOL next week, where I am the main speaker. It will have a Games flavour.



What do you use RISC OS for in 2018 and what do you like most about it?

For the pure feel. I love having a ROM set as an RISC OS (3.70) and will not switch to RISC OS OPEN. Yet.



What are your interests beyond RISC OS?

Game Design  Defined as Design in Games, not just graphics or sound, a nice Design integration is what most games need presently. Its a very interesting subject.



If someone hired you for a month to develop RISC OS software, what would you create?

Im not hired, but there is a possible Kickstarter for Hero: The Realm where everyone can order a physical copy of Hero: The Realm. Its all in the works.



What would you most like Father Christmas to bring you as a present?

I have a list somewhere, from 6 years old (1986). Oh wait, my father /did/ bring me an Electron! *poof*



Rougol website for games evening



Bryan Hogan Message #124263, posted by helpful at 03:15, 17/3/2018 Member

Posts: 190 As mentioned in the article Tim will be talking at ROUGOL next Monday, 19th March, with support from Tony Bartram of AMCOG Games.



http://www.rougol.jellybaby.net/meetings/index.html



All ROUGOL meetings are free to attend, with plenty of food and drink (not free) on hand [ Log in to reply ]

