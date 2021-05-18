log in | register | forums
- AMCS free versions are live! (Gen:25)
- MoreDesk software goes free (News:2)
- First impressions of the RISCOSbits FOURtress (News:3)
- Avalanche VNC client get an update (News:1)
- PiTools reviewed (News:)
- Testing on RISC OS (News:)
- May News round-up (News:)
- Geminus (Gen:26)
- RISC OS interview with Mark Moxon (News:1)
- USB Mouse with Risc PC (Gen:7)
How data can be recovered from damaged discs using an oscilloscope
 

How data can be recovered from damaged discs using an oscilloscope

Posted by Andrew Poole on 08:30, 18/5/2021 | , ,
 
Reading data from a floppy disc - the hard wayA couple of months ago, we told you about the Acorn Preservation Team, who are working to preserve the data from old discs before the data's gone forever.
 
Chris Evans and Phil Pemberton have written an in-depth look at how they were able to recover the data from some damaged discs that were otherwise unreadable using more traditional methods.
 
The post is an interesting look at how even when it appears the disc may be unrecoverable, with the right tools there can still be hope of recovering the data using more analogue methods at the magnetic flux level (and sometimes drawing peaks on a waveform manually!).
 
Also, as we noted in the previous article, the Acorn Preservation Team are still looking to help preserve any unique, rare, interesting and potentially historic discs anyone may have tucked away in the back of their cupboards before it's too late. They're not only working on BBC Micro discs, but discs for other formats and systems, too.
 
Links:
Recovering "lost" treasure-filled floppy discs with an oscilloscope - Chris Evans' blog
 
Acorn Arcade forums: News and features: How data can be recovered from damaged discs using an oscilloscope
  