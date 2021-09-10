Arculator updated to add A4 emulation and more podule support

Andrew Poole Message #125198, posted by andypoole at 11:35, 10/9/2021



And yes, it did take me nearly an hour the other day to install DOS and Windows just for that screenshot.

Alan Robertson Message #125199, posted by nytrex at 17:52, 10/9/2021, in reply to message #125198

Your sacrifice was worth it. It looks good.

Andrew Rawnsley Message #125200, posted by arawnsley at 10:41, 11/9/2021, in reply to message #125199

I just wish there was an ARM/RISCOS build of the emulator alongside the Windows one, for playing around with the PC card, on modern RISC OS 5. It'd be fun!

Kevin Wells Message #125201, posted by Kevsoft at 11:17, 12/9/2021, in reply to message #125200

How hard would it be to convert the application to RISC OS?

Raik Fischer Message #125206, posted by Raik at 08:28, 22/9/2021, in reply to message #125198