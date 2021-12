Free Substitute Soccer game available on !Store Posted by Mark Stephens on 17:25, 29/11/2021 | Games











Jeroen Vermeulen has been busy continuing with his project to convert Python games in Python from the book "Code the Classics" by the Raspberry Pi organisation. His fifth game (Substitute Soccer) is now available as a free download from !StoreYou can find out more in early 2022 as he will be sharing his experiences of porting Python games to RISC OS at the January ROUGOL meeting.