Free Tap Plane game released for RISC OS

Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:52, 14/3/2023 |
 
We have had a lot of fun playing Jeron's previous games, so really excited to report that he has been busy!

This latest game is another Arcade style classic where you have to safely fly your plane while avoiding the relentless onslaught of rocks trying to knock you out of the sky.
 

 
You do this using keyboard controls. There are a variety of planes and landscapes to try. There is an Easy, Medium and Hard difficulty level.
 

 
A minimum spec machine of a Raspberry Pi 2 with RISC OS 5.22 or later is recommend and it will also run nicely on RCPEmu.
 
The game itself can be downloaded PlingStore. It is written in BBC BASIC using the AMCOG Game development kit and the free graphics assets from Kenny.
  

 
You can also read our interview with Jeron. Can't wait to see what he does next!
 
